Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Russell M. Sarachek Buys 5,163 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Frequency Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 54,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
