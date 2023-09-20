Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Russell M. Sarachek Buys 5,163 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $35,934.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 54,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

