Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 2.7%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.41 and last traded at $70.53. 63,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 696,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Freshpet by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $143,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

