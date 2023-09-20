Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 547,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 2.3 %
FLGT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 175,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.52. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 286.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 63.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.
