Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.14

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 24103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,067,251.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $46,863.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,022 shares in the company, valued at $13,067,251.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,279 shares of company stock worth $542,598 in the last 90 days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.