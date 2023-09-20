Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 201,265 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 117,828 shares.The stock last traded at $28.87 and had previously closed at $27.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Genelux alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNLX

Genelux Trading Up 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In other Genelux news, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,091.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Thomas sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $83,316.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,890,067.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,091.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,150 shares of company stock worth $3,278,276 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.