General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.76

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $41.87. General American Investors shares last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 5,577 shares changing hands.

General American Investors Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,143 shares of company stock worth $115,732. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in General American Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

