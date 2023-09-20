General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.76

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and traded as high as $41.87. General American Investors shares last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 5,577 shares changing hands.
General American Investors Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,143 shares of company stock worth $115,732. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
