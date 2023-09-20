Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 5,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 47,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Genfit Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Genfit by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 29.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genfit by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Featured Articles

