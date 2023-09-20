Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Insider Activity at Genworth Financial
In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,741,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genworth Financial
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Are These Consumer Staples Too Cheap for Investors To Ignore?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 ETFs for the Conservative Investor to Buy and Hold
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Markets Are Loving These Stocks ‘Firing On All Cylinders’
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.