Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,545,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,741,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,282 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

