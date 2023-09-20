Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBTG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 203,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

