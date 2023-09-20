Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,810,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,388,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,623,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,623,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 36,387,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $41,118,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

