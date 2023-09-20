Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 887,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 56.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GL traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $110.87. 482,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $97.83 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.