Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 7.4% in August

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Gold Fields Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:GFI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. 4,853,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,253,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,307,000 after buying an additional 184,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,780,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,990,000 after buying an additional 470,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

