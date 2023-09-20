Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,660 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. 635,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,531,201. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 694.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

