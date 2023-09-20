Golden Green Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Golden Green Inc. cut its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for about 1.7% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,006,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after buying an additional 140,881 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 678,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. 59,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $634.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,024.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

