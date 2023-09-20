Golden Green Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for 1.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,894,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,007,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 156,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,013. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

