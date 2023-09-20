Golden Green Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after buying an additional 356,900 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,289. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

