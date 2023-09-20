Golden Green Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,537. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

