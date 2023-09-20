Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC comprises approximately 1.8% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 64,285 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $545,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,748. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.88%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

