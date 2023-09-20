GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Up 8.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 255,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,546,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

EAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $952.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,256,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 722,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

