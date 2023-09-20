Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940 shares.The stock last traded at $55.76 and had previously closed at $56.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.53%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

