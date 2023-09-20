Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 5.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.60. 12,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 24,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRVY. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gravity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gravity

Gravity Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.