Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Up 5.1%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.60. 12,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 24,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRVY. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gravity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
