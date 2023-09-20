Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In other Gray Television news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,224 over the last ninety days. 11.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 580,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,870. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

