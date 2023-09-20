Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.23. 134,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 509,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $544.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after buying an additional 849,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,251,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 96,930 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.