GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,533.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,256. GSK has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.