GYEN Price Up 2.6% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $6,103.15 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

