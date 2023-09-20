Hardeep Gulati Sells 30,574 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $364,402.69.

PowerSchool Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.31 and a beta of 0.95. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 104.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 536.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $17,345,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 747,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.