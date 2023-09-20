Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 14,017 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 14,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Harrow Health Trading Down 3.2 %

HROW traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 429,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $496.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Harrow Health’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Harrow Health

Institutional Trading of Harrow Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Harrow Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harrow Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Harrow Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.