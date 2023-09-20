HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.81. 257,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.21. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

