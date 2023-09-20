HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. 5,963,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

