HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,750 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,686,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $189,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 343,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,539. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

