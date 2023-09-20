HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 718,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,474. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

