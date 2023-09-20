Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,250 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 2,321,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.74.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

