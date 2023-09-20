Hedges Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 4.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 300,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,627. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.