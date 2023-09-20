Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,228,000 after buying an additional 421,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 55.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 49,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 44,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

