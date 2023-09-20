Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.8% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 756,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,118. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.