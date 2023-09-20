Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 8.4% in August

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 758,100 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other Hippo news, Director John Drake Nichols acquired 24,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,447.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 35,069 shares of company stock valued at $373,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 60.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hippo by 985.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hippo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,195. The firm has a market cap of $217.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Hippo has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 240.20% and a negative return on equity of 56.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hippo will post -12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hippo from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

