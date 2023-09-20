ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.34

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.34 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 32955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 0.64.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ICU Medical by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

