Innova Wealth Partners Has $18.09 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,113 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.