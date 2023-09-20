Innova Wealth Partners Sells 6,820 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 2.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. 1,594,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,749. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

