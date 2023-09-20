Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells 6,485 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $18,482.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

Shares of GROV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 120,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.50. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 161.58% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

