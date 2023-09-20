Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,564,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $952,700.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,256,400.00.

FROG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 390,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

