Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells 63,500 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $4,065,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,552,174.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PCOR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. 1,647,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 60.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 191.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,965 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Loop Capital cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

