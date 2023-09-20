Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 1,244 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,034.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,149.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 678 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $6,346.08.

On Monday, July 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $73,383.57.

Snap Stock Up 0.3 %

SNAP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 24,673,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,626,797. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.