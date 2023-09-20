Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 28,457 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $312,127.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 1,685,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.47. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.89.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

