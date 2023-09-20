Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $74.69 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

