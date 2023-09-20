Integris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Integris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $96.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

