Integris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,542. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

