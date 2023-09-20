Integris Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. 44,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,193. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

