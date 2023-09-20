Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 298,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 150,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

