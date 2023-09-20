Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,055,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 122,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $487.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

